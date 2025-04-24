Watch Now
Sandtown-Winchester Community Unites to Heal a Decade After Freddie Gray Protests

10 years after Freddie Gray's death ignited protests across Baltimore, community leaders in Sandtown-Winchester are working to heal wounds that existed long before 2015. That's where the Sandtown-Winchester community collective steps in.
That's where the Sandtown-Winchester community collective steps in.

The program brings together various organizations, all with the same goal, healing and helping the neighborhood.

"I think that full healing though, is going to require the resources matching the heart," says Lisa Weah, pastor of New Bethlehem Baptist Church.

How has the community changed over the past decade?

