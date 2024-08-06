Sandbags available in Baltimore City ahead of Debby

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation will be making sandbags available today, Tuesday, August 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in advance of potential flooding and heavy rain.

Sandbags will be available to residents and business owners on a first come first serve basis.

The locations to pick up bags are at Thames and Broadway in Fells Point, Stillmeadow Church at 5110 Frederick Ave and Mervo at Hillen and 35th.

WMAR-2 News' Meteorologists are tracking Debby and keeping an eye on how it will impact on our area.

