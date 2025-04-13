Salisbury University expands academic and cultural exchanges with Japan

Salisbury University is expanding its study abroad programs with Japan.

Governor Wes Moore took part in a signing ceremony between Salisbury University and the Japan Study Abroad Foundation.

The agreement expands their existing memorandum of understanding to support educational and cultural exchange.

The expansion strengthens Salisbury University’s existing study abroad programs, including those with Aoyama Gakuin University in Tokyo and Aomori University in northern Japan.

“For twenty-five years, the exchange between Salisbury and Japan has deepened the bond between the people of Japan and the people of Maryland. We are proud of the legacy this program has already established...,” says Governor Moore.

The partnership is expected to bring 10 visiting students to Salisbury University in the first two years.

Students from around 50 colleges and universities in Japan will have the opportunity to study abroad.

The program allows Japanese university students to have one-semester and one-year international experiences.

This is part of the Governor's week-long trade mission in Japan and South Korea.