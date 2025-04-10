ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore is taking a trip abroad, looking to bring back economic opportunities for Maryland.

"It's coming at a very important time where we know that part of our core goal in Maryland is to not just grow our economy, but also to diversify our economy off of Washington," said Governor Moore in a pre-trip meeting with reporters.

The governor will spend a week traveling to South Korea and Japan.

The goal is to grow partnerships for industries like quantum computing, life sciences, and robotics.

"It's already something that there is a very large relationship and a strong relationship that the state of Maryland has with Japan but it's also something that we want to continue to grow," said Moore.

Governor Moore explains what he looks to gain for Maryland during trip to Japan, South Korea Governor Wes Moore prepares for trade trip to Japan, South Korea

The trip comes as trade relations with the united states and countries around the world are in an uncertain position.

Tariff policies have created a potential opportunity for the governor.

"When we first started planning this out, we did not anticipate we would be in the middle of a trade war," said Moore.

We asked the governor how he'll measure the success of this upcoming trip.

"I want to see how Maryland businesses are now going to have more connections, more entrees, more frameworks to sell their products, not just domestically, but internationally," said Moore.

The governor leaves April 11, and returns on April 18.