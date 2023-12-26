'Sales are definitely better this year': Small businesses thrived this holiday season

Shopping small at locally owned businesses is looking up after many took a hit from the pandemic. Some saying this has been their best year.

When you stroll down 36th Street in Hampden you'll find a little bit of everything, something for your taste buds and something for that special someone you know. But as shops are still riding out the aftereffects of the pandemic, the signs of recovery are coming to light.

"Sales are definitely better this year, we were a little unsure going into the holidays but we managed to have our best day ever on December 23rd,” said Nikki Verdecchia who is a retail worker at Milagro, a boutique that has a unique feel throughout the store.

"We sell items that are sustainable and also ethically acquired and we like to shop at women's collectives so that we're supporting other women,” said Verdecchia.

She said it's those who choose to shop local that keep the business running, especially during the holidays.

"So we had a lot of new people this year but we always have our people that this is their favorite place,” said Verdecchia. "We never had a moment that the store was not solidly busy between Thanksgiving and Christmas.”

Over at Ma Petite Shoe you'll get the best of both worlds with the chocolate store in the back and shoes in the front. Owner Susannah Siger said business has picked up over the year.

"It's actually been pretty awesome we've been able to really restock. We need enough stock especially in the chocolate room,” said Siger.

She said it's the sweets in the back of the store that keeps them busy around Christmas, but the front of the store keeps them going well into the new year.

"Whats interesting the chocolate has it's time but then after Christmas a lot of women come back. Women and men come back to buy the shoes and boots that they saw during Christmas time but they're like oh no I can't buy for myself,” said Siger. "So they finally get to get what they want.”

For these business owners they're getting what they really want, a healthy business going into the new year supported by the community.