Safe Streets launches 5th annual summer program at Druid Hill Park as Baltimore crime rates continue to fall

BALTIMORE — The tip-off for Baltimore's Safe Streets 5th Annual Summer program kicked off at Druid Hill Park's basketball courts Saturday afternoon.

Mayor Brandon Scott, along with the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) Director Stefanie Mavronis, Catholic Charities, and LifeBridge Health Center for Hope, were above the rim for the celebration.

This program includes a series of events and activities which provide resources to Baltimore residents in an effort to promote peace and public safety throughout Charm City during the summer.

“I am so excited to be announcing the 5th consecutive year of Safe Summer. We know how important it is to provide crucial resources and engagement activities to keep our communities safe throughout the summer months,” said Mayor Scott.

“This summer, our slogan is ‘Healing Our Streets, Piece by Peace,’ emphasizing Safe Summer’s mission of bringing our communities together to promote peace and unity.”

Compared to this time last year, we’ve seen a 23.6% drop in homicides and a 23.4% drop in non-fatal shootings—marking the fewest number of homicides in the first five months of any year on record. pic.twitter.com/SEqXXQjhKV — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) June 2, 2025

Mayor Scott boasted big numbers back in April at the State of the City address, saying crime in Baltimore has dropped 40% since 2020.

The list of this year's violence prevention events can be found here.