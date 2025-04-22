BALTIMORE — Mayor Scott used his State of the Union address to highlight the positives from his first term in office, leading with public safety.

Scott said crime is down 40% since 2020 and police have taken 10,000 guns off the street.

VIDEO: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott says city's future is bright in State of City address Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott says city's future is bright

He told the crowd the Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan is working.

"Every year, U.S. News puts out a list of the 25 most dangerous cities in America. This year, Memphis was number one. Followed by St. Louis... Detroit... Birmingham... Little Rock... New Orleans... Cleveland... Kansas City...Myrtle Beach... Denver... And I could keep going. Baltimore isn’t on the list," he said.

Scott also said the city is committing to you people.

The mayor's office will work with city schools to improve the minds of city youth following recent criticism from President Donald Trump.

Trump called out Baltimore's math scores in March.

"Now recently, folks in Washington—who have never spent a day in our schools—have had a lot to say about education in Baltimore. As a proud graduate of the best public school in Baltimore, I know the good, the bad, and the ugly of our school system. I’m the first to say, We still have work to do."

This includes increasing the percentage of students who are reading and writing to over 10 percent by 2027 and more than doubling the percentage of students on grade level for math in that time.

And for the first time in 20 years, there are less than 13,000 vacants in the city.

Scott unveiled "Reframe Baltimore," a new website encompassing the City of Baltimore, BUILD, and GBC's vision to end the vacant crisis for good within 15 years.

"And then we get to the most exciting, innovative part of this plan: the nation’s first-ever non-contiguous TIF—focused on turning vacants into affordable housing. Or, in other words, we are taking tax breaks beyond Downtown and Harbor East into every neighborhood—targeting every vacant."

Mayor Scott said people are taking notice of the city's improvements.

For the first time in a decade, Baltimore's population is increasing, but he wants to make sure people stay.

"I’m happy to announce that by 2028… Together, we will bring residential property tax rates under $2.00. Baltimore is built different. We are building different. And I invite you all to build with us."

Scott also addressed public health, saying fatal opioid overdoses were down 35% last year and Baltimore has recovered nearly $700 million in settlements and legal victories tied to the opioid crisis.

He also announced a new Infrastructure Academy in Park Heights where residents can receive training for jobs like mechanics, carpenters, and more.

And the city plans to repave 111 miles of road this year, repair 700,000 square feet of sidewalk, and fill 100,000 potholes.

He also unveiled a new division in his office, A.C.E. (Arts, Culture, and Entertainment), which looks to enhance Baltimore's arts, entertainment, and nightlife scene.

In closing, Scott emphasized that making Baltimore a better place can only be accomplished with the help of the community, inviting people to "build with us."

