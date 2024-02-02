Rubenstein, new Orioles buyer, is a graduate of Baltimore City College

BALTIMORE — For the middle of winter, it's a pretty big baseball week in Baltimore.

The Orioles are slated to have new owners, and leading that group is David Rubenstein, a Baltimore native, and a graduate of Baltimore City College.

That big change on Eutaw St. was even more impactful when we found out the Control Person in the new group is a Baltimore native.

We learned more about his time coming up through Baltimore City College, a college preparatory high school in Baltimore.

60 years ago, Rubenstein walked those halls, and now, his name and face are on them; a Hall of Fame wall, which tracks alumni in the news, shows a collage of Rubenstein then and now. An article proudly displays the big news from the week: he's buying into Baltimore baseball.

"Certainly proud," said Cindy Harcum, the principal of Baltimore City College, Not surprised, but certainly proud."

Harcum showed us Rubenstein's place in the 'Greenbag,' the nickname for the BCC yearbook. Rubenstein was its treasurer, and wore many other hats - symbolic of what would come later in life.

"For some members of the class, there may be a blurb of what their involvement is. For Mr Rubenstein's, it's a full paragraph of how much time he spent working to support his peers and really trying to make city college a great school," Harcum explained to WMAR.

Rubenstein is part of the class of 1966 - a year before Kurt Schmoke, former Baltimore Mayor and a member of the new group of Orioles co-owners.

After Rubenstein graduated, he'd go on to do big things in law, business and philanthropy. Forbes puts his net worth at $3.7 billion.

"If you talk to any of the alums from that time frame, they will tell you that he was a very involved student, and as a graduate he's a member of the hall of fame. He was inducted in 2005," Harcum added.

Rubenstein, Harcum said, has also donated to support the school's music program.

In a statement, Rubenstein said he is grateful to join the team he's been a fan of his whole life.

"To know that Mr. Rubenstein has come home to Baltimore to give back to the community, to make sure that baseball stays in Baltimore. I think it means a lot to not just Baltimore City residents, but to City College, the community itself, to know that their graduate is investing in their home," Harcum added.