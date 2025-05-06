RSVP required at select parks Maryland State Parks this summer

If you normally wake up and decide to head to a Maryland State Park to cool off on hot summer days, you will have to change your plans this season.

The Maryland Park Service is launching a new Day-Use Reservation System.

It will start May 19th with two parks: Greenbrier State Park and Sandy Point State Park.

It requires all visitors to reserve their day-use passes in advance during peak times.

"The goal of this new day use reservation system is to make our parks more welcoming and accessible to all,” said Maryland Park Service Director Angela Crenshaw. “By allowing visitors to plan ahead, we’re helping families make the most of their time outdoors — with less stress and more confidence that they’ll have a great day in our state parks.”

Starting May 19th, reservations will be mandatory on weekends and holidays from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.

No same-day drive-up access will be allowed.

Reservations and payments will be made online, once the reservations start on May 19th, but can be edited or cancelled up until 8 am the day before the visit.

People who make a reservation will be sent a QR code to use when checking into the park.

Maryland Park Pass holders, veterans, and individuals with disabilities will still get discounts.

Later in the summer, the system will expand to include Point Lookout, Newtowne Neck, and North Point State Parks. The launch dates will be announced in the coming weeks

