"Roman's Room" exhibit is touchable art, providing sensory art experience for people with all abilities

BALTIMORE — Nikki Stokes walks through her first art exhibit, ever, set up at Make Studio in Baltimore.

As she walks, she touches the pieces, feeling their soft material between her fingers. The majority of the artwork is knitted or crocheted, all done by Stokes.

"Its still tactile, you can touch it, which I love because some people need to experience it that way."

"Roman's Room: The Touch Me Exhibit" is self-explanatory. Stokes designed it so all of the artwork can be touched, counter-intuititve to most art exhibits.

It is named after her 19-year-old son Roman, who has autism.

"[He] has been the inspiration of everything tactile, sensory-focused. The majority of the art that I do is because of Roman," she said.

Stokes started to knit and crochet not long after Roman was diagnosed with autism, as a way to relax. She eventually turned it into a business and then a non-profit, the Puzzling Disorder Project.

RELATED: Making handmade sensory tools for kids with autism

Stokes makes sensory tool kits that contain items she found helped to soothe Roman, like headphones or sunglasses. The kits are given out to families and schools and are available to guests at Make Studio.

"When I’m thinking about him, I’m always thinking about the community. He loves art but that was a space that I was always afraid to take him into because he’s going to be loud, he’s going to want to touch things and that’s not what art etiquette is known for," said Stokes.

"So it was how can we create that so people with all types of differences, disabilities, behavioral expressions that aren’t considered normal and experience art?"

There is no better place for Stokes' touchable art than Make Studio, which is for working artists with disabilities.

"We are about advancing the visibility and the voice of people with disabilities broadly, artists with disabilities or who are impacted by disabilities and who wish to collaborate with us and see the value of our ongoing programming," said Cathy Goucher, co-founder of Make Studio.

"It was a really natural fit for us and we’re thrilled to have this show."

The exhibit wouldn't be complete without artwork from its namesake, a couple of paintings signed by Roman. There are also sayings that hold meaning between Stokes and her son, including one that says "No one is you and that’s your super power."

Stokes' super power is using her creativity for advocacy.

"I get to make art and I get to help people so I do everything I love everyday."

Roman's Room will be on display at Make Studio through August 10. For information on visiting the studio and exhibit, click here.