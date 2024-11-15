Rockville native Joan Vassos excited about her engagement on the Golden Bachelorette

LOS ANGELES, Ca. — When Joan Vassos started filimg the first season of the Golden Bachelorette, she wasn't sure what to expect.

Fans knew Vassos, who is from Rockville, from the first season of the Golden Bachelor. She had to leave the show early due to a family emergency.

She tried again, this time with 24 eligible bachelors to whittle down to one. And in the end, she chose insurance president Chock Chapple from Wichita, Kansas.

"I thought I want to come out of this with a significant other, someone I would want to explore a relationship with outside of Bachelor," she said. "But I didn’t necessarily know I could get to a place in that short of time where I would be ready to get engaged so it was a bit of a surprise that I’m at this place."

"I love being engaged. It's just so comforting to me that I found my person," she said.

The couple has essentially been in hiding since the show wrapped filming in Bora Bora months ago, where Chapple got down on one knee and proposed to Vassos. Chapple said its freeing to finally be able to tell the world the good news.

"The support we’ve received is incredible. The support and love from the fans and our families we’re just so happy and we’re both very fortunate to have this happen to us," he said.

Vassos and Chapple bonded during the season over their shared loss of a significant other. Their message to others who are in similar situations is to put yourself out there.

"If you do want love and companionship you gotta step out and open your heart, you’ve got to be willing to take a risk," said Chapple.

"At this age you kind of have your comfort, you have your friends you have your family. You can have your heart broken and things can happen, but if you don’t shake it up you’re never going to get to that next place in life where you really want to be," said Vassos.

As for what's next, the couple said they plan to get an apartment in New York City but don't have solid plans as to where home will be for them. Vassos said they will be coming to Maryland next week to see her family and friends. Chapple also has family that lives outside of the D.C. area. and is looking forward to introducing them to Vassos.