Roberta's House holds murder victims day of remembrance vigil

BALTIMORE — Although the number of homicides in Baltimore is down, days like Wednesday are a reminder of why even one death is too many.

“When something tragic happens, everybody is there for you, but life goes on for everyone else, and you’re just kind of still in a standstill," says Sha-ron Banks.

The families of homicide victims are left with the physical and emotional pain of not having their loved one anymore.

It's why Roberta’s House works to support families as soon as it can after a loss.

“We cannot allow one day in our lives that was tragic to destroy us, our families, or the memories that we share," says Annette March-Grier, President of Roberta's House.

Erica Ashby lost her son Josiah 3 years ago when he was 23 years old. She says although the pain doesn’t go away, she no longer feels alone.

“Roberta’s House has been a blessing; it has been a safe place for me to heal to grow, and to learn," says Erica Ashby.

Sha-ron Banks also lost her son to gun violence; he was 25 years old.

She says being around people who are dealing with the same type of grief is better than dealing with it alone.

“Now I am apart of a circle that I certainly did not ask to be in that I wish I didn’t have to be in, don’t want it for anybody, but I feel like we have formed a bond. You know we have something in common no matter how hurtful it is how hard it is to deal with, but we know we can lean on each other," says Sha-ron Banks.

Banks says it's why she refuses to miss events like Wednesday night’s day of remembrance, because it is the time where people all over can share stories of the ones they have loved and lost, and they are able to have a sense of peace even for a moment.

“This is very important to me, and I just feel like I always have to honor him anytime I can, as well as the other victims and the survivors that are going through what I am dealing with," she says.