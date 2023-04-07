Robert McCullough named new Baltimore County Police chief

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Friday named a new chief to lead the police department.

Robert O. McCullough was selected to replace interim chief Dennis Delp, who took over for Melissa Hyatt in December.

If confirmed by the County Council, McCullough would become the first African American to lead the department.

"Robert McCullough is a barrier-breaking, homegrown leader with decades of experience who both understands the needs of our department — and the brave men and women who serve in it — and shares my values for 21st-century community policing. I am confident that under his leadership we can continue to strengthen accountability, promote more equitable policing, and keep Baltimore County’s residents and neighborhoods safe for years to come," said Olszewski.

A 35-year department veteran, McCullough retired in 2021 as a colonel and chief of the Operations Bureau. He's resided in Baltimore County for more than three decades.

McCullough rose through the ranks after joining the agency as a cadet at age 18.

He went onto earn a Bachelor’s of Science and a Master’s of Science in Management from Johns Hopkins University.

“I am honored and humbled to rejoin the department where I started my public safety career, and to have the opportunity to lead the brave men and women of the Baltimore County Police Department,” said McCullough. “Every person who lives, works, and visits Baltimore County deserves to feel safe. I look forward to working with our officers, and the community to foster relationships built on trust, mutual respect, and a desire for safe, healthy, and thriving communities.”