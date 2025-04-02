Road Rage: Man sentenced to life after shooting and killing woman driving in Essex

31-year-old Rylan Picard-Kevin Harris was sentenced to 40 years for the second degree of Shalia Hendrix and attempted first degree murder of her friend/passenger.

Darashea Gross, who was with Harris at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact.

According to the State's Attorney for Baltimore County, on May 5th, 2023, Hendrix and a friend were driving in Essex on Route 702 when she was shot in the back by another driver going in the same direction.

Hendrix's car spun off the road and crashed in a wooded area near Eastern Boulevard.

Hendrix later died from the gunshot wound.

After a thorough investigation, authorities say this shooting appears to have been a random act of road rage, as Harris and Hendrix have no connection or history.

Surveillance video from businesses and traffic cameras in the area confirmed the cars of both Hendrix and Harris.

In addition, police viewed surveillance videos of Harris' car after the shooting and going back to his home in Baltimore.

“I want to express my appreciation for the excellent work of the Baltimore County Police in solving this senseless act of apparent road rage," says States Attorney Scott Shellenberger.

"I offer my condolences to the family and loved ones of Ms. Hendrix and hope that the just sentence in this case will help in some way in coping with their loss.”