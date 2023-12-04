Road closures, parking restrictions announced for Charm City Lights

BALTIMORE — Road closures and parking restrictions have been announced for Charm City Lights.

The event begins this evening, with access to the display starting on Tuesday, December 5. It will run nightly through January 1.

To prepare, from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. each night, the following areas are affected:



Swann Drive closed at Druid Park Lake Drive

Sission Street and East Drive – Closed for inbound traffic into Druid Hill Park

Road closures have also been announced for the Monument Lighting at Mount Vernon Place and the Mayor's Christmas tree lighting at War Memorial Plaza as well.

Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting at War Memorial Plaza

The following road and lane closures will be in affect on December 6, starting at 3:00 p.m.



Lexington Street closed from Guilford Avenue to N. Gay Street

Holliday Street closed from E. Lexington Street to E. Saratoga Street

West side of N. Gay Street curb lane closure from E. Fayette Street to E. Lexington Street

North side of Fayette Street curb lane closure from N. Gay Street to N. Holliday Street

Monument Lighting at Mount Vernon Place

Street will be closed to traffic from 10:30 a.m. on December 6, through 11:59 p.m. on December 7:



West side of N. Charles Street from E. Centre to E. Madison Streets

West Mt. Vernon Place (both sides) from N. Charles to Cathedral Streets

Streets will also be closed to traffic on December 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. with detours and parking restrictions: