Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Road closures, parking restrictions announced for Charm City Lights

Road Closure
Scripps
Road Closure signs
Road Closure
Posted at 12:00 PM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 12:00:18-05

BALTIMORE — Road closures and parking restrictions have been announced for Charm City Lights.

The event begins this evening, with access to the display starting on Tuesday, December 5. It will run nightly through January 1.

To prepare, from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. each night, the following areas are affected:

  • Swann Drive closed at Druid Park Lake Drive
  • Sission Street and East Drive – Closed for inbound traffic into Druid Hill Park

Road closures have also been announced for the Monument Lighting at Mount Vernon Place and the Mayor's Christmas tree lighting at War Memorial Plaza as well.
Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting at War Memorial Plaza

The following road and lane closures will be in affect on December 6, starting at 3:00 p.m.

  • Lexington Street closed from Guilford Avenue to N. Gay Street
  • Holliday Street closed from E. Lexington Street to E. Saratoga Street
  • West side of N. Gay Street curb lane closure from E. Fayette Street to E. Lexington Street
  • North side of Fayette Street curb lane closure from N. Gay Street to N. Holliday Street

Monument Lighting at Mount Vernon Place

Street will be closed to traffic from 10:30 a.m. on December 6, through 11:59 p.m. on December 7:

  • West side of N. Charles Street from E. Centre to E. Madison Streets
  • West Mt. Vernon Place (both sides) from N. Charles to Cathedral Streets

Streets will also be closed to traffic on December 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. with detours and parking restrictions:

  • East side of N. Charles Street from E. Centre to Read Streets
  • Madison Street from St. Paul to Cathedral Streets
  • Mt. Vernon Place (both sides) from St. Paul to N. Charles Streets
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices