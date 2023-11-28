Charm City Lights kicks off holiday season with light show at Druid Hill

BALTIMORE — Looking for some Christmas lights in Baltimore?

Drive down and through Druid Hill Park for Charm City Lights!

It's a display of holiday lights with vibrant colors and numerous visual effects.

Open nightly from 5:30 - 9:30 p.m., December 5 - January 1, 2024, it takes attendees on a one-mile drive, drive-thru adventure that features more than 250,000 holiday lights.

This year's displays include Snowfall Alley, Penguin Flock, Rainbow Road, Candy Cane Lane, Toyland, Peace on Earth and more.

Tickets cost $10 per car, except for on select theme nights.

All vehicles must enter at the Rawlings Conservatory entrance at Druid Park Lake Drive and Gwynns Falls Parkway.

Get your tickets here!