Road closures announced ahead of the Maryland Cycling Classic

The Maryland Cycling Classic is just around the corner and the Department of Transportation is warning motorists of road closures and parking restrictions.

On Sunday, September 3, the 121.4 race will begin at 12:00 p.m. in Sparks, Maryland and will enter Baltimore City at 3:15 p.m. with an estimated finish time of 5:00 p.m. along Pratt Street at Market Place.

Once the road closures are put in place, motorists will be rerouted to alternate routes.

Traffic stops will also be implemented for the safety of participants, and significant delays will be expected for motorists.

In preparation for the Maryland Cycling Classic and associated events, the following road and lane closures will be implemented:

Lane closure on Friday, September 1st from approximately 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.:

Linwood Avenue west side curb lane closure between E. Pratt Street and Eastern Avenue

Road closures from 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 2nd to 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 3rd:

Market Place between Water Street and Pratt Street

Pratt Street between Gay Street and President Street (lane closures on Saturday, full closure of Pratt Street begins at 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, then after the race two lanes will remain closed until 12:00 p.m. on Monday)

Road closures on Saturday, September 2nd from approximately 3:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.:

Point Street between S. Central Avenue and Wills Street (both drives)

Central Avenue between Point Street and Dock Street

Wills Street between Point Street and Dock Street (curb lane closures only)

Road closures on Sunday, September 3rd from approximately 1:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.:

Falls Road between Lake Avenue and St. Paul Street

Lombard Street between Light Street and Hopkins Plaza

Lombard Street between President Street and Gay Street

St. Paul Street between Lafayette Avenue and W. Lombard Street

Water Street between Market Place and S. Frederick Street

Pratt Street between Hopkins Plaza and Central Avenue

Central Avenue between Madison Street and Dock Street (segments)

Dock Street between Central Avenue and S. Caroline Street

Caroline Street between Dock Street and Fleet Street

Fleet Street between S. Caroline Street and Broadway

Broadway between E. Baltimore Street and Fleet Street (southbound only)

Baltimore Street between E. Broadway and N. Central Avenue

Madison Street between N. Central Avenue and N. Calvert Street (segments)

Hillen Street between E. Madison Street and Fallsway

Fallsway between Hillen Street and E. Madison Street

Calvert Street between E. Madison Street and Federal Street

Federal Street between N. Calvert Street and Barclay Street

Barclay Street between Federal Street and Lafayette Avenue

Lafayette Avenue between Barclay Street and St. Paul Street

In addition to the road closures, the following parking restrictions will be implemented for the event:

Parking restrictions from 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2023 to 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 3, 2023 :

Market Place (both sides) – Water to Pratt Streets

Parking restrictions on Sunday, September 3, 2023 from 5:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. :

Falls Road (both sides) – E. Cold Spring Lane to 36 th Street

Street St. Paul Street (both sides) – E. Lafayette Avenue to Baltimore Street

Light Street (both sides) – E. Baltimore to Lombard Streets

Lombard Street (both sides) – Light Street to Hopkins Plaza

Hopkins Plaza (west side) – W. Lombard to W. Pratt Streets

Pratt Street (north side) – S. Gay Street to President Street (no parking in this area until 8:00 p.m.)

Pratt Street (north side) – President Street to S. Central Avenue

Central Avenue (both sides) – E. Pratt to Dock Street

Dock Street (both sides) – S. Central Avenue to S. Caroline Street

Caroline Street (both sides) – Dock to Fleet Streets

Fleet Street (both sides) – S. Caroline Street to Broadway

Broadway (both sides) – Fleet to E. Baltimore Streets

Baltimore Street (both sides) – S. Broadway to S. Central Avenue

Central Avenue (both sides) – E. Baltimore to E. Madison Streets

Madison Street (both sides) – N. Central Avenue to Ensor Street

Ensor Street (west side) – E. Madison to E. Monument Streets

Hillen Street (both sides) – E. Monument Street to Fallsway

Fallsway (both sides) – Hillen to E. Madison Streets

Madison Street (both sides) – Fallsway to N. Calvert Street

Calvert Street (both sides) – E. Madison to Federal Streets

Federal Street (both sides) – N. Calvert to Barclay Streets

Barclay Street (both sides) – Federal Street to E. Lafayette Avenue

Lafayette Avenue (both sides) – Barclay to St. Paul Streets

Falls Road (both sides) – Maryland Avenue to St. Paul Street

Charm City Circulator (CCC) patrons should be aware that CCC bus operations will be modified on race day. On Sunday, September 3, 2023, the following route modifications will be implemented from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.:



The CCC’s Green Route will not be in operation during this time.

The CCC’s Orange Route will operate on a modified route during this time. The route will begin at the B&O Museum, and will turn left on Poppleton Street, right on W. Baltimore Street, right on Greene Street, right on W. Lombard Street, right onto Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, left on W. Baltimore Street, left on Arlington Avenue, and left on W. Pratt Street back to the B&O Museum.

Additional information can be found on the CCC website.

For more information regard the Maryland Cycling Classic, click here.