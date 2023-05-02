Maryland Cycling Classic set to return early September

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Blood, sweat, tears, and spandex.

The Maryland Cycling Classic isn't pumping the brakes anytime soon.

America's top ranked professional road cycling race is back for it's second year.

The best bikers are from around the world will race through Maryland countryside and city streets on September 3.

Organizers say the course is the same as last year but that doesn't mean it'll be any easier.

"Baltimore County ain't no slouch, they got some hills out there. They got you know, some really open terrain out there and where to push and where not to push some things. Maybe they forgot last year, you know, then you get into the city, the city isn't either. You're navigating the streets, there are hills that a lot of people who don't remember there are hills in Baltimore," said Terry Hasseltine, President of Sport and Entertainment Corporation of Maryland.

In 2022, the classic had 70,000 fans watching on the course, 100,000 watching on local television, and over 100 million watching in 62 countries worldwide.

The event also runs a 'Bridges of Hope' charity ride.

It raised over $200,000 for the UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation.