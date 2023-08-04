Reward increased for information in January fatal shooting of 15-year-old

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Metro Crime Stoppers have increased the reward to $8,000 for information leading to an arrest in the death of a 15-year-old in Baltimore County.

On Saturday, January 21, around 9 p.m., Lamar Leslie-Allen was shot and killed in the unit block of Shadwell Court, in the Townhomes of Diamond Ridge community.

Police say there were people in the area who may know about the events leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-887-3943. Callers may remain anonymous.

Callers may remain anonymous by contacting Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, which is an organization separate from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Government.