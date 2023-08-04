Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Reward increased for information in January fatal shooting of 15-year-old

Reward increased
Metro Crime Stoppers
Reward increased
Posted at 12:44 PM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 12:54:36-04

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Metro Crime Stoppers have increased the reward to $8,000 for information leading to an arrest in the death of a 15-year-old in Baltimore County.

On Saturday, January 21, around 9 p.m., Lamar Leslie-Allen was shot and killed in the unit block of Shadwell Court, in the Townhomes of Diamond Ridge community.

RELATED: 15-year-old shot and killed in Windsor Mill

Police say there were people in the area who may know about the events leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-887-3943. Callers may remain anonymous.

Callers may remain anonymous by contacting Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, which is an organization separate from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Government.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices