Retired Ravens legend Terrell Suggs pleads guilty to disorderly conduct

Nick Wass/AP
Former Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs waves during halftime of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Baltimore. Suggs was being inducted into the team's Ring of Honor. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Baltimore Ravens legend Terrell Suggs pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct Thursday, court records say.

The two-time Super Bowl champion was reportedly charged with Threatening and Intimidating and Disorderly Conduct with a Weapon.

Police arrested Suggs on April 9, 2024, after a minor vehicle collision led to an argument.

Suggs had pulled a firearm and threatened to kill the driver, according to police documents reviewed by Scripps News.

The victim's vehicle was equipped with a camera that caught the whole confrontation.

The 2023 Ring of Honor Inductee will be sentenced on April 1.

