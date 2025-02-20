Retired Ravens legend Terrell Suggs pleads guilty to disorderly conduct

Baltimore Ravens legend Terrell Suggs pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct Thursday, court records say.

The two-time Super Bowl champion was reportedly charged with Threatening and Intimidating and Disorderly Conduct with a Weapon.

Police arrested Suggs on April 9, 2024, after a minor vehicle collision led to an argument.

Suggs had pulled a firearm and threatened to kill the driver, according to police documents reviewed by Scripps News.

The victim's vehicle was equipped with a camera that caught the whole confrontation.

The 2023 Ring of Honor Inductee will be sentenced on April 1.