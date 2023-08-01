Restaurants offer oyster specials in honor of National Oyster Week

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Oysters play a vital role in the ecosystem of the Chesapeake Bay and these bivalve mollusks are being celebrated during National Oyster Week, August 1-6.

The Oyster Recovery Partnership (ORP), based in Annapolis, is encouraging people to visit restaurants that are part of its Shell Recycling Alliance. Recycled oyster shells are used to grow baby oysters. According to ORP, one shell can home 10 times as many babies.

Dozens of restaurants in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. will be offering oyster specials this week. To see the full list, click here.