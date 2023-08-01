Watch Now
Restaurants offer oyster specials in honor of National Oyster Week

Robert F. Bukaty/AP
Oysters are collected in a crate, Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Maine. Maine is producing more oysters than ever due to a growing number of shellfish farms that have launched off its coast in recent years. The state's haul of oysters, the vast majority of which are from farms, grew by more than 50% last year to more than 6 million pounds. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Posted at 3:45 AM, Aug 01, 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Oysters play a vital role in the ecosystem of the Chesapeake Bay and these bivalve mollusks are being celebrated during National Oyster Week, August 1-6.

The Oyster Recovery Partnership (ORP), based in Annapolis, is encouraging people to visit restaurants that are part of its Shell Recycling Alliance. Recycled oyster shells are used to grow baby oysters. According to ORP, one shell can home 10 times as many babies.

Dozens of restaurants in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. will be offering oyster specials this week. To see the full list, click here.

