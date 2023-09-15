Resource Fair brings more support for families at Autism Speaks Walk

BALTIMORE COUNTY — As people gather to walk laps at Towson University on October 8 in support of those with autism and their families, something new this year will bring more resources to those in need.

It’s called the Resource Fair, a new addition to the Autism Speaks Walk. Here are two nonprofits that will be there.

Meet Charley, he has four legs, a long tail and a big barrel on his back. He's one of the 11 therapeutic horses at Taking the Lead, a nonprofit that uses horseback riding to create independence and confidence in those with a disability and autism.

"The movement of a horse helps in that it allows the neuro system to calm down and we just find that our individuals are so prepared to participate actively in our therapy session whether we're building focus, communication or like balance to attend a school or work,” said Chelsea Whitaker, the lead Occupational Therapist at Taking the Lead.

Each session is individualized with goals set each week, where the horse gets in sync with the rider.

"There's just an intense connection between the rider and the horse. Charlie will stop walking if the rider is unbalanced or something isn't right and he knows it before we know it,” said Liz Spinks, Program Director & Occupational Therapist at Taking the Lead.

Charley is also equipped to give a voice with just a simple push of a button. For kids who are either nonverbal or low verbal, a communication device allows them to communicate their needs. Left, right, stop go.

"They're seeing themselves make their horse go where they're telling it to go and they're in charge of the whole team,” said Spinks.

And for those looking to take charge of their finances, Maryland Able is a nonprofit that provides a way save and invest without losing those critical benefits.

"So often times, people with disabilities they will receive important public benefits that will help them in their lives but they often times have an asset limit saying they can never have more than $2,000 in their name. Money within an able account is not counted as an asset against those benefits,” said Kelly Nelson, Maryland Able Outreach and Communications Manager.

It's a simple account set up online, that is linked to a person's checking or savings and is tax free. Where up to $100,000 can be deposited without jeopardizing social security income.

"It's finally made it possible for people to save for things that's important to them, to be able to access money to support their dreams. People are moving out into their own apartment getting the support that they need,” said Nelson.

Helping families ease the financial stress and build a future for their loved one. It's just two of the many resources that will be available at the Autism Speaks Walk.