Residents continue to seek answers from Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner

BALTIMORE — Mayor Scott and Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley hosted another in-person community meeting.

It's part of the month-long series of meetings ahead of the city council's vote on whether to confirm Worley as commissioner.

This meeting gave the public time to ask questions once more about issues they are facing in their communities and with Baltimore as a whole.

Many say they prefer the in-person element.

“I do think that hearing the people more than just the commissioner and the mayor speak is the best approach," said Angela Zanti.

People asked questions about police brutality, violent crimes in neighborhoods, and small crimes.

Some are also questioning whether Worley will be a good commissioner.

One of the main topics was dealing with the youth.

“Mine was more like the youth I work with 25 and under and then we get that corrected and we can have more of the adults relieved of some of their issues on dealing with the youth," said PFK Boom, Baltimore activist.

Scott and Worley did their best to provide answers to each person; some accepted those answers, while others had more questions.

“I did hear other people have questions that the response wasn’t as great as it could have been, but I feel like my question personally was heard,” one resident said.

“So it wasn’t necessarily things wasn’t getting answered; it was more like the people or constituents was getting more education on where their concerns should be directed. A lot of us believe if we cut our finger, the mayor should handle it, and that's really not the issue in Maryland,” another resident said.

WMAR asked Zanti if she thinks things will get better in Baltimore since the city is having these sessions.

“I hope so; I think every neighborhood has different problems," she said.

Scott says as long as the city keeps making small improvements, it will continue to get better.

The final in-person meeting is next Tuesday, August 29, at the Greater Paradise Christian Center.

