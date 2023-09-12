Research reveals recent spike in juvenile crime trends, despite 10 year decrease

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Juvenile Services is out with a new research brief revealing recent juvenile crime trends.

Overall youth violence has jumped over the last two years, yet numbers remain below pre-pandemic levels, continuing a downward trend over the last decade.

The research shed light on some very concerning trends as well.

One is young people have increasingly become targets of gun violence, especially in Baltimore City.

MORE: BPD issues new internal memo for enforcing night time youth curfews

Statewide, homicides and shootings of youth has spiked in the last 10-years.

In 2013 - 29 victims under age 18 were killed. By 2022 that number rose to 47.

During that same time period, the number of non-fatal shootings quadrupled, from 41 in 2013 to 171 in 2022.



More often than not, youth of color were found to be the victims in these cases.

With that said, the rate of juveniles being charged with murder and attempted murder has also increased in the last half-decade.

Juveniles of color were found to be incarcerated at higher rates as opposed to other populations.

Still in comparison, crime committed by youth occurred at a much smaller rate than adults.

According to 2021 data compiled by Maryland State Police, 92.6 percent of homicide arrests and 92.9 percent of all arrests in Maryland are adults, while 7.4 percent of homicide arrests and 7.1 percent of overall arrests are juveniles.