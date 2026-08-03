ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Democrats are pushing a constitutional amendment during a rare August special session in Annapolis that would change the rules for redrawing the state's congressional map.

The amendment would open the door for redistricting by clarifying the standards used to draw district maps. A current legal opinion blocks Democrats from drawing a map that gives their party an advantage in each district.

"During the special session, we are clarifying the rules by which we will draw maps to ensure we are using the standards the state used for decades prior," Senate President Bill Ferguson said.

Republicans look to slow down special session as Democrats push forward Republicans look to slow down special session as Democrats push forward

Republicans have made their goal clear: kill the bill. But with Democrats holding a supermajority, that is a difficult task.

"Gerrymandering is wrong, it's wrong in Texas, it's wrong in Ohio, it's wrong in North Carolina, it's wrong when Republicans do it, and it's wrong when Democrats do it," said House Minority Whip Delegate Jesse Pippy.

Democrats are emphasizing that the amendment itself does not include a new map, though a new map did pass out of the House a few months ago.

"Let the people of Maryland decide, and if the people of Maryland vote in November that we should have a process and new maps, then we will do that," Governor Wes Moore said.

50 Marylanders had the opportunity to share their views on the amendment before a joint committee. Supporters urged lawmakers to act.

"I urge you to pass the constitutional amendment and adopt the proposed congressional map during the special session," one speaker said.

Opponents raised concerns about the impact on minority political voices.

"It will exclude any other independent or conservative Republican vote in the state, and that's not what a fair, frequent, and free election should be," another speaker said.

The House and Senate plan to debate the bill on Monday and Tuesday.

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