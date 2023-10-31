Report of a car crash turns into a murder investigation

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a murder.

Just after 10p.m., on October 30th, police from the Eastern District were called to Kimwood Road and Driftwood Court in Arnold for a report of a car crash.

Police found a man in the driver's seat of a black Porsche Cayenne SUV. He had struck a tree just off the roadway, but they also discovered the man had a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Officers immediately began life-saving measures, but the victim, 38-year-old Forrest Allen Ryan of Chester, died at the scene.

Police say there was an unoccupied GMC SUV parked on the side of the road. It appeared to have been hit head-on by the Porsche before the Porsche struck the tree.

Based on evidence in the investigation, detectives believe this to be a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.

Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

