Report: Maryland ranks 21st among states in child well-being

BALTIMORE — A new report shows Maryland ranks 21st in the nation when it comes to child well-being.

According to the Kids Count Data Book, released by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, Maryland parents are struggling to balance work and childcare mostly due to affordability.

Other issues addressed in this year's data book include rising housing costs and lack of health insurance.

Below are some other findings revealed in this year's Data Book.

● 187,000 or 14% of children lived in households with income below the poverty line (rank: 18th)

● 344,000 or 25% of children lived with parents who lack secure employment (rank: 14th)

● 423,000 or 31% of children lived in households with high housing cost burdens (rank: 39th)

● 62,000 or 4% of children did not have health insurance (rank: 15th) .

● Between 2017 and 2021, 43,000 or 3% of children lived in high-poverty areas (rank: 10th)

In 2022 the data book highlighted the level of anxiety or depression facing children in Maryland.

