Report: Maryland ranks 21st among states in child well-being

FILE - Winnie VanDusen, 3, right, paints at the Bumble Art Studio day care center while the center director Amy Atkinson helps another child in Astoria, Ore., Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. From Oregon to New York, demand for child care far exceeds supply. Families are growing increasingly desperate as providers deal with staffing shortages exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic as well as historically low pay worsened by inflation. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
Posted at 10:51 AM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 10:51:18-04

BALTIMORE — A new report shows Maryland ranks 21st in the nation when it comes to child well-being.

According to the Kids Count Data Book, released by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, Maryland parents are struggling to balance work and childcare mostly due to affordability.

Other issues addressed in this year's data book include rising housing costs and lack of health insurance.

Below are some other findings revealed in this year's Data Book.

● 187,000 or 14% of children lived in households with income below the poverty line (rank: 18th)

● 344,000 or 25% of children lived with parents who lack secure employment (rank: 14th)

● 423,000 or 31% of children lived in households with high housing cost burdens (rank: 39th)

● 62,000 or 4% of children did not have health insurance (rank: 15th) .

● Between 2017 and 2021, 43,000 or 3% of children lived in high-poverty areas (rank: 10th)

In 2022 the data book highlighted the level of anxiety or depression facing children in Maryland.

