Report: Maryland ranks 19th in U.S. in child well-being

BALTIMORE — A new report shows Maryland ranks 19th in the nation when it comes to child well-being.

According to the Kids Count Data Book, released by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, Maryland children experienced anxiety or depression at slightly higher rates than the national average in 2020, which marked the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That coincides with a 26 percent increase nationally in child anxiety and depression during that time.

From 2016 to 2020, anxiety and depression in children ages 3 through17 in the state jumped an overall 36 percent.

Here are some other findings revealed in this year's Data Book.

153,000 or 12% of children lived in households with income below the poverty line, with Maryland ranking fourth nationally.

315,000 or 23% of children lived with parents who lack secure employment, with Maryland ranking 10th nationally.

414,000 or 31% of children lived in households with high housing cost burdens, with Maryland ranking 39th nationally.

49,000 or 3% of children did not have health insurance, with Maryland ranking fourth nationally.

42,000 or 3% of children lived in high poverty areas, with Maryland ranking eighth nationally.

