JUST IN: Police-involved shooting reported in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are on scene for an officer-involved shooting in Southeast Baltimore.

Police activity is heavy in the 100 block of Milton Avenue.

Citizens are advised to avoid the area at this time.

BPD is on scene of a Police-Involved Shooting in the 100 block of Milton Avenue in the Southeast District. More information to follow as it become available. pic.twitter.com/Z1bYErWUer — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) June 29, 2023

