JUST IN: Police-involved shooting reported in Southeast Baltimore

Baltimore City Police
Posted at 6:06 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 18:30:38-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are on scene for an officer-involved shooting in Southeast Baltimore.

Police activity is heavy in the 100 block of Milton Avenue.

Citizens are advised to avoid the area at this time.

