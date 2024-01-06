Watch Now
Repairs to 198 bridge over the Little Patuxent River complete

Ashley McDowell
Posted at 6:34 PM, Jan 06, 2024
Drivers in Anne Arundel County got a bit of good news this weekend.

The Maryland State Highway Administration finished up repairs to the Maryland 198 bridge over the Little Patuxent River near Fort Meade, ahead of schedule.

WMAR-2 News reported on the bridge closure, which was caused by a log jam of debris. Crews discovered soil eroded. Crews had to go in, clean up the mess, and rebuild the area.

The project was expected to take 2 weeks, but on Saturday MDOT sent out a release stating the project was done.

