Renovation of Perkins Homes moving into third phase

BALTIMORE — Things continue to move forward with the renovation of the historic Perkins Homes.

The Housing Authority of Baltimore (HABC) announced the financial closing and the beginning of construction for Phase III of the redevelopment.

This phase involves the construction of two buildings and revitalization of the Perkins, Somerset and Oldtown neighborhoods. It also includes 152 mixed-income units.

"Phase III is a crucial component to achieving our overarching goal of fostering a sustainable, mixed-income community," HABC Executive Director, Janet Abrahams, said.

RELATED: Perkins Homes project moves into second phase

The first phase, consisting of 103 units, is on schedule to deliver in early February.

When it's finished, it will be home to a grocery store, hotel and office space.