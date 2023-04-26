Perkins Homes project moves into second phase

BALTIMORE — The renovation of the historic Perkins Homes is moving into its second phase.

This part of the project is bringing more than 150 mixed income rental units and four townhome buildings to the neighborhood.

“This development and transformation is reshaping Baltimore’s neighborhoods that we know had extreme levels of poverty into sustainable, thriving, mixed-income communities," said Mayor Brandon Scott.

City leaders called this project a cornerstone for Baltimore.

It looks to revitalize an area that at one point was struggling with decaying structures.

Soon it will be home to a grocery store, a hotel and office space.

“The PSO project will create 3,445 new jobs during construction and 1,000 permanent jobs after the construction is completed," said Housing Authority President Janet Abrahams.

Mayor Scott kicked off the final phase of the project by demolishing one of the remaining townhomes.

New secretary of Housing and Community Development Jake Day talked about the effort to set a new standard for community housing.

“We are looking to renew our commitment to unwinding fundamentally racist policies of the past and to deliberately counteracting those decisions," said Day.

Denise streets, a resident of Perkins Home thanked all the people who’ve worked to make this happen in her community, saying she’s lived here for almost 50 years.

“On behalf of myself and the residents, I want to say thank you to everybody," said Streets.

The first phase is set to finish in 2025 and will bring 1000 units, the second phase will finish in 2030 with another 1,000 units.