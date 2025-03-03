Remembering an Annapolis skateboarder with what he loved

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Michael Barish remembers trying baseball, and football, and soccer. But this is what captivated his son, Tameron: skateboarding.

"He really took to skating," Barish recalled. "And that's pretty much all he did, when we went away the skateboard came with us. Went on family vacations, the skateboard came with us. And he was probably here literally every weekend."

Teegan Barish

Here was the skate park at Truxtun Park in Annapolis. Tameron was also a customer of Joshua Blorstad's at Pure Boardshop, and as he recalled to WMAR-2 News, a big part of the community, and a friend.

"He used to be back here at Truxtun skate park, the original one, sweeping up, working with the local parks and rec crew, and making sure to take care of the skate park," Blorstad told WMAR.

Just over three years ago, the Barishes, and that community, lost Tameron. He was 20 years old.

This year, his frequent Annapolis skate spot will look much different: a very active overhaul of Truxtun Park's skate park is taking place.

"The family was really dogged and steadfast on making sure his memory continued," said Roslyn Johnson, the city's Director of Recreation and Parks, noting this would be the city's first concrete skate park.

WMAR

A groundbreaking ceremony took place on Monday, featuring elected state and local officials. Thousands of dollars in skate park upgrades are underway as of early 2025.

Tameron's family raised thousands online, and lobbied lawmakers for help - Annapolis Rec & Parks received a state bond.

"I can't believe it," Blorstad said. "I'm still in shock that we're here today, and that Truxtun Skate Park is finally getting a facelift that's a long time coming, and doing it in honor [of] Tameron Barish makes it even better."

Michael credited daughter Teegan with putting in the time and effort to make the changes possible.

Teegan Barish

"This will bring a little bit of closure," Michael added, "and it'll be something in his name that people remember, and skate on."

Construction is expected to take a few months, weather permitting.