Remains of missing PG County teacher recovered, alleged killer behind bars

GREENBELT, Md. — The remains of a missing Prince George's County public school teacher have been recovered, and her alleged killer is behind bars.

Mariame Toure Sylla, 59, was last seen alive July 29 in the 6500 block of Lake Park Drive in Greenbelt.

Three days later investigators discovered human remains on Old Alexandria Ferry Road in Clinton.

Little did they know at the time that it was Sylla's body. DNA testing recently confirmed it.

Since her disappearance detectives had been more focused on searching Schrom Hills Park.

Now that she's been found, police say they developed evidence linking 33-year-old Harold Francis Landon III to her murder.

Prince George's County Police Dept. Harold Francis Landon III



He'd actually been taken into custody the same day Sylla's body was located on an unrelated assault charge.

A lot of questions surrounding the death remain, including the official cause.

Police still haven't revealed a motive or when and where Sylla was killed.

So far there's no indication she and Landon knew each other.

Sylla was an elementary teacher at Dora Kennedy French Immersion School.

