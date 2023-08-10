Search ongoing for missing PG County school teacher

GREENBELT, Md. — A public school teacher remains missing in Prince George's County.

Mariame Toure Sylla, 60, was last seen around 8pm on July 29 in the 6500 block of Lake Park Drive in Greenbelt.

Police have spent time searching Schrom Hills Park.

A candlelight vigil and prayer service was held at the park last Friday.

We hope and pray for Mariame Toure Sylla's safe return. Our hearts are with the Dora Kennedy French Immersion School community. @DkfiDora @dkfipta pic.twitter.com/eGf0JJSwut — PGCPS (@pgcps) August 4, 2023

Sylla is an elementary teacher at Dora Kennedy French Immersion School.

Greenbelt Police said they've received multiple tips but are asking for the public's continued assistance with the search.

So far police have stopped short of indicating any foul play. They also don't believe Sylla left the United States.

"The longer that she is missing, the longer the search goes on, the greater our concern becomes that we won't be able to locate her in a safe manner," said Greenbelt Police Chief Richard Bowers.

Anyone with information on Sylla's whereabouts is asked to call police at 301-474-7200.