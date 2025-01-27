Reflecting on the Holocaust on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Jan.27 is International Holocaust Remembrance Day

It's a day to remember millions of Jews who lost their lives during the Holocaust.

WMAR-2 News spoke to spoke to a Holocaust survivor and a grandson of a holocaust survivor.

Jochen Wurfl, also known as Jack, is 92-years-old.

He will never forget how the Holocaust ruined his family.

"I lost my grandparents. I lost my parents. I lost all my uncles, all my aunts. I lost all my cousins. I lost everybody," said Wurfl.

Wurfl shares his story in the book My Two Lives.

His grandfather was able to hide him and his brother at a children's summer camp until the war was over.

At 17-year-old, Wurfl and his brother were relocated to Baltimore.

His mother died at Auschwitz.

Rabbi Mendel Tenenbaum from Poland also survived the Holocaust.

He died in 1994 at the age of 76.

His grandson, Rabbi Chesky Tenenbaum, says it is an incredible story of survival.

"As they were escaping from Poland to Lithuania, they were stopped a couple times by the Nazis, they were tortured by the Nazis, but each time they were somehow able to escape," said Rabbi Tenenbaum.

His grandfather was the only member of his family to survive the Holocaust.

"Growing up we had no uncles, no great uncles, no great grandparents," said Rabbi Tenenbaum.

For Rabbi Tenebaum, he learned valuable lessons from his grandfather.

"All the darkness and all the torture that he went through, he was able to have the courage to stand up, start a new family and bring light into this world," said Tenenebaum.

Wurfll says he wrote his book, so future generations will never forget what happened and share how he overcame adversity.