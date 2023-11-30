Watch Now
Redevelopment planned for Rosedale shopping center

Posted at 11:35 AM, Nov 30, 2023
ROSEDALE, Md. — Community leaders are looking to redevelop the Rosedale Plaza shopping center on Chesaco Avenue, which recently lost its anchor, Price Rite supermarket.

Residents are invited to give their feedback tonight on the project, at a community input meeting happening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Church on Radecke Avenue.

Price Rite closed its Rosedale store in October; it also closed in Pigtown last year.

Rosedale Plaza is in Baltimore County near the city line; it's a small center that also includes Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, Crown gas station, Snipes shoe store, Lucky Express Chinese restaurant, and Subway.

the input meeting will include Baltimore County representatives Del. Carl Jackson and County Councilman Mike Ertel, as well as Baltimore City's Sen. Cory McCray.

Jackson's office said the goal of the meeting is "to work on a path forward that benefits all communities."

