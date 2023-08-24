Price Rite supermarket closing in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, Md. — Price Rite supermarket is closing its Rosedale location in October.

The supermarket has been at Rosedale Plaza shopping center, on Chesaco Avenue near I-95, since 2014.

A spokesperson said in a statement:

Price Rite Marketplace of Rosedale has made the very difficult decision to close the store by Oct. 22. We thank our dedicated team members who have worked hard to serve the community and the customers who supported the store through the years. We are sharing information with our team members regarding potential job opportunities and available positions at other Price Rite Marketplace stores in the region.

Price Rite also closed its store in Pigtown last year, prompting an outcry from the neighborhood.