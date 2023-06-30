Recreational cannabis sales start tomorrow in Maryland

BALTIMORE, MD — Mary Jane is legal in Maryland starting Saturday as the state law governing pot goes into effect.

Marylanders won't need a medical license to get into dispensaries but will have some limitations without one.

Cannabis can only contain 10 mg of THC per serving if sold to someone without a license.

Dispensaries will also make sure medical patients are seen before recreational customers.

Everyone in the industry is expecting a surge in customers July 1 but some think it will last while others foresee a plateau.

​"We began our prep for adult use, long before today. There are certain regulations and details that we were waiting for that gave us final specifics for the process but we had enough information to get going and we needed to to properly serve the dispensaries," said Wendy Bronfein with Curio wellness.

While a state law limits cops from pulling people over on the smell of marijuana, cannabis can still lead to DUIs.

Police say the recommendation for people is to wait 6-8 hours after they stop smoking before getting behind the wheel.

Smoking weed in public is also still illegal — it's treated similarly to open containers of alcohol.