Police to conduct sobriety tests for people caught driving while high

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Marijuana becomes legal in Maryland next week.

One main concern, more people driving while they're high.

If police think you're high behind the wheel, they'll do a field sobriety test just like if you were driving drunk.

If you fail, you will be arrested.

"They will be charged with a DUI just as if it was alcohol. They'll be charged with a drug related DUI, and they'll have to go through the court process, so the judicial system, and it does carry jail time. It does carry anywhere, depending on the DUI, charged or convicted, it often carries anywhere from 60 days to one year in jail," Said Sgt. Tom Morehouse, who manages the Baltimore County Police Department's Drug Recognition Program.

Officers will also drug test after you get to the station.

They'll measure the amount of THC in your blood or urine.

But unlike an alcohol test, there is no specific limit for that test.

That means if you smoke weed two or three weeks ago and traces are still in your system, police can use that against you.

21 states have legalized marijuana, 16 more have legal medical marijuana.

But of all fifty states, only six have specific baselines for how much THC is in your system before you're considered impaired.

