Rec and Parks pool rules are concerning to some

BALTIMORE — You want to feel safe when you go to the pool. You also want the area to be sanitary. It's why Baltimore Rec and Parks has certain pool rules in place but one new rule has people looking to cool off.. a bit heated.

The Department of Recreation and Parks lists 20 rules for you to abide by while swimming.

Rule number 20 says no bags on the pool deck. If you bring one, you must store it in one of the limited lockers. It's an inconvenience for Maggie Beckmann who lives two blocks away from the reopened Patterson Park Pool.

"The thought of not being able to bring in a bag with diapers, water sunscreen, hat, extra clothes, things that a baby needs is impossible," said Beckmann.

"I'd have to wrangle him, wrangle the stuff and also keep in mind about my surroundings and everyone else that's around. The thought of doing that is too much immediately consider," said Beckmann.

Nikki Cobbs, Chief of Aquatics says rules are put in place for safety.

"We have staff that are very young and we have to make sure those young kids who are doing the right thing this summer are safe and they are able to go home to their parents, unharmed, and our rules are how we accomplish that," said Cobbs.

Beckmann is aware of the safety concerns and suggested a clear or mesh bag as a solution.

Cobbs says they considered that but opted to stick with the current policy.

"Our staff doesn't have the capacity to check bags as people come in. Sometimes the lines are very long and we are trying to make the entrance process as easy this as possible to let the public have a longer time to enjoy our facilities," said Cobbs.

Another concern is having to come dressed and ready to swim when you walk through the gate.

Cobbs says the attire policy is there to protect their new million dollar filters installed throughout the city.

These rules, which Cobbs says have been active for years, drew Beckmann to contact the city. She has yet to get a response.

"The city is complicated. There's a lot of things going on and a public pool probably isn't their highest priority. But, I do think after all the money they just put into the pool and getting it up and ready, we should be able to enjoy it as people who live here and as people who pay our taxes here and want to stay here," said Beckmann.

To take a look at the rules, visit their website here.