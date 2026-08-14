Ravens unveil completed stadium renovations ahead of preseason opener

BALTIMORE — Ravens fans are ready for the season to start. Now, M&T Bank Stadium is as well.

Ravens fans attending Saturday night's preseason opener will be the first to experience the finished product of a three-year renovation at the Bank.

The project, branded as "The Next Evolution," began in 2024 and wrapped up this summer, delivering what team officials describe as a reimagined gameday experience while preserving the identity of one of the NFL's most recognizable venues.

During a media tour Friday, Ravens President Sashi Brown called the renovation a major investment in the future of both the franchise and downtown Baltimore.

"This positions Baltimore to have one of the great stadiums in the world," Brown said, adding that the upgrades were designed to keep M&T Bank Stadium competitive with the newest venues across professional sports.

"You all have seen this week with BTS and its army showing up, which was awesome for the city, but also some of these smaller spaces give folks opportunity to bring events down to Baltimore and as we look for investments in major infrastructure like the convention center, we believe this is gonna be a creative and additive to what this building can impact and bring to downtown Baltimore," said Brown.

Officials said fan feedback played a significant role in shaping the improvements, particularly around reducing congestion, improving food service and creating more social gathering spaces throughout the stadium.

One of the most noticeable additions is the new North Plaza, a secure, ticketed entry area designed to get fans into the stadium earlier and more efficiently. Once inside, fans will have access to several new destinations before and during games.

Among them is The Bud Light Talon, a 16,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor entertainment venue built around a permanent concert stage. The space can accommodate more than 2,700 people and will feature live music, DJs and other entertainment during Ravens games. Officials said the venue will also host watch parties, community events and private functions throughout the year.

Connected to The Talon is Frank's RedHot Backstage, a new sports bar featuring one of the largest LED displays in the region. Team officials said the venue was designed to function as a year-round gathering place, not just on game days.

The renovation also expanded the stadium's upper-level fan experience. The newly enlarged Overlook and Perch area adds more than 7,000 square feet of gathering space, along with new food and beverage locations, additional seating and panoramic views of Baltimore's skyline.

To address one of the most common fan concerns, the Ravens also increased restroom capacity in the upper deck by approximately 30%, part of a broader effort to improve crowd flow throughout the stadium.

Another major focus of the project was technology. The stadium has added more than 12,800 square feet of video displays since 2025, giving fans improved visibility throughout the venue.

Brown said the renovations are about more than football.

With recent concerts by Morgan Wallen and BTS drawing large crowds to M&T Bank Stadium, the Ravens view the project as part of a broader effort to make the stadium and the surrounding area a year-round destination.

"We want downtown alive," Brown said, noting that the new spaces will help attract more events, concerts and community gatherings beyond Ravens games.

All of the new features will be open when fans arrive for Saturday's preseason game, marking the completion of a project that Ravens officials say has been nearly five years in the making.