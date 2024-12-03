Ravens’ Oweh, nonprofit throw shopping spree for Baltimore students

BALTIMORE — "I'm proud to have you guys here," began Odafe Oweh, as he addressed a group of ten Baltimore students on Monday afternoon.

Oweh, a Baltimore Ravens linebacker, and JD Sports in Baltimore's Mondawmin Mall threw a $400 shopping spree for ten students on Monday.

"I hope it motivates them to try to do something in their type of line of work or whatever they end up doing when they get older. And just try to help, because you never know who needs it," Oweh told WMAR.

The students are enrolled in Project Pneuma, a local nonprofit dedicated to uplifting Baltimore's young men.

"We selected them because they've really been showing up and showing out for Project Pneuma, and they deserve this," said Damion Cooper, the project's founder.

In a January interview, Cooper explained the goal of the project is to "breathe new life, holistically, into the young men we serve, by challenging them intellectually, strengthening them physically, nurturing them emotionally, and uplifting them spiritually."

"[The shopping spree] lets them know they're seen, they're heard, they're loved, and appreciated. Oftentimes our young men don't feel that way, but when they get these types of opportunities, they feel special; they feel like the world is their oyster and they deserve this," Cooper added.

Last year, the Ravens organization recognized Cooper as their Inspire Change Changemaker. According to its website, Project Pneuma has worked with 2,000 students since 2014.

"Breathe new life, like the back of my shirt says. It helps a lot of people out. Helped me out for 3 years now," said Elijah Holmes, an 8th grader enrolled in Project Pneuma.

A skillful artist, Holmes brought his art of Oweh to the store.

"When these things happen for them," Cooper continued, "they see Baltimore loves them. Baltimore cares; we often see that Baltimore is bad, and kids are them. No. We have great young men who want to achieve, and our city is standing behind them."

