Ravens gear up for a big game against NFC East leading Philadelphia Eagles Sunday

OWINGS MILLS, M.d — In the words of Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, this Sunday is another big game for the Ravens.

The red-hot Philadelphia Eagles come to the bank and bring their number one rushing attack to Baltimore.

It's not often running backs headline NFL matchups these days, but it's hard not to spotlight Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley as the headliners for this Week 13 game.

Barkley and Henry are one and two in rushing yards, and both teams boast the top two rushing attacks.

"This is a really big game. Some people think they might be the best team in the league. That's the way they're playing. They're really good up front on both sides in the trenches; that's a huge challenge for us," says Harbaugh.

The same could be said for an Eagles team which has to game-plan for Henry, who leads the league in rushing scores.

Sunday will also be a matchup of strength versus strength. The Ravens stop the run better than anyone else holding teams under 80 yards per game.

"It's essential for us to do our job and make sure that we're on the same page. Communication-wise and all of that stuff. Again, just really focus on us and make sure we're doing the right thing," says Tavius Robinson, Ravens outside linebacker.

"We have the same mentality; try and take it to them. We're going to take it to them and try to dictate it as much as we can," says Odafe Oweh, Ravens outside linebacker.

A good sign for this defense at practice was the return of Roquan Smith, who missed Monday night with a hamstring injury, and Michael Pierce, who has been on injured reserve since late October.

"It's big. We call him the juggernaut for a reason. He's stout in there. It's always good to have Mike back out there. It's a little bit more artillery for us," says Oweh.

Before the Ravens hit their bye in Week 14, it's another game that could have big implications on seeding come postseason.

"You get this point in the season; every game counts. Getting a home game, the number one seed in the playoffs stuff like that. So as we go down the stretch, they get more and more important," says Kyle Hamilton, Ravens defensive back.

The Ravens look to end the Eagles seven-win streak Sunday evening at M&T Bank Stadium.

Kickoff is at 4:25 pm ET.