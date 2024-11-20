Ravens touchdown in Pigtown to give away over 200 turkeys to familes in need

PIGTOWN, Md. — Turkey, stuffing, mac and cheese, you name it, the Ravens have it, and they gave it all away Tuesday to hundreds of families in Pigtown.

Each year the Baltimore Ravens host several turkey giveaways, feeding hundreds of families in Baltimore.

Tuesday, it was George Washington Elementary School, and we caught up with Poe, the Ravens cheerleaders, and even some former players who were all helping to give away food.

"That's what it's all about: putting smiles on the families faces," says former Raven Terrence West.

Each family got one turkey and grocery bag with other food items.

Principal Tanisha Sheppard says the giveaway is important and another way the school can connect with its students and their families beyond the classroom.

"So even though we are not in their houses on Thanksgiving, they have like this memory like, Oh wow, we were able to support and be a part of this, and so it's great," says Principal Sheppard.

Lashawn Lane and her son came out to the giveaway, and she says anyone giving out free food during the holidays has a huge impact on the community.

She says she is happy the ravens make this a tradition.

"You never know it could be; you're just one paycheck away. So you don't know anybody's situation, so I think it's important. I'm happy they came and just take their time just to come and share the love with the kids; it's wonderful because they will never forget it," says Lane.

West is proof the students won't forget because he says he still remembers being one of the families getting a turkey before Thanksgiving.

He says it's why he still volunteers for Ravens turkey giveaways to this day.

"Like when I was coming up in elementary school, they had Ray Lewis come past and see I remember that day, so I know these types of events kids remember, so I'm glad to be a part of that," says Terrence West.

In the week leading up to Thanksgiving, the Baltimore Ravens plan to give out over 1,400 turkeys and bags of food to families throughout Baltimore City.