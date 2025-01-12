Ravens Flock super fans ready to settle "unfinished business" on this playoff run 

There’s a good chance that if you’re a part of the Ravens Flock and have been to the home games, you’ve either seen or come across a few characters along the way.

They’re usually a rowdy bunch ready to welcome the opposing fans to M&T Bank Stadium.

“Flock Man” and “Them Flock Boyzz” are usually in that bunch, or you’ll see them front and center, leading the pack.

When it comes to game day attire, you can’t miss Flock Man dawning his custom-made gear from head to toe, starting with his Ravens wrestling mask topped with a purple Mohawk.

You’ll never catch him going to battle without his shield sporting the team crest, and he’ll dazzle up the look with several of his Baltimore Ravens chains that remind you of something you would see at Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

Then there’s Them Flock Boyzz, led by Antonio Rollins. They pride themselves on making sure, whether it’s inside the stadium or outside, they’re making sure the other fans feel their presence. Whether they’re home or away, in rain, sleet, or snow, they bring the energy every time.

With the Ravens victory over the Steelers, they’re fine with the idea of traveling to Buffalo to face Josh Allen and the Bills.

“If it’s gotta be a blizzard, we’re renting a car we’re driving through it,” Rollins said.

Flock Man had to admit, though, that sending their most hated rival, the Steelers, home is definitely a meaningful way to start this playoff run.

“When I see that black and yellow, it just brings fire to my eyes,” Flock Man said.

However, they all agree that this season isn’t about one playoff win for Lamar Jackson and company. It’s about winning the whole thing in New Orleans.

“It’s Super Bowl or bust at this point,” Rollins said.

“We got unfinished business,” Flock Man added.

With the stakes being higher, Them Flock Boyzz have even brought out some reinforcements. A crew known as "Them Flock Girlz"

"With us, we're trying to bring everybody together," Rollins said. We [want] to see superfans, and it doesn't have to be just men."

More than anything, with every chant and cheer, they want this team to feel their support every time they step out on the field.

“We know and they know the love is reciprocated,” Flock Man said. We love what y’all do on the field.

We’re going to represent and give it right back to you all day, every day.”