Ravens Flock enters AFC Championship weekend with big aspirations

PASADENA, Md. — We made it through the week.

Purple Friday, a day of rest on Saturday. Then, it's time to put your game face on.

Folks are gearing up for the AFC Championship game in Baltimore this Sunday. On Friday - it was a party at Twain's Tavern. A rally, packed with the Flock in Pasadena.

I know they’re going to win," said Val Goss, a fan going to the game, "I don’t think, I know. I’m 100 percent confident.

Fans of all ages are pining for a Ravens win; Lamar Jackson and the Ravens stand in the way of defending champion Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

"It’s gotta be Lamar, Lamar’s going to be on," said Judy Hyson, a fan from Glen Burnie, "He is going to be on and we know it."

Are you feeling lucky? You might want to plan on flocking to Vegas.

Brian Snyder owns Bmore Around Town, and told WMAR refundable deposits with them will book an all-inclusive trip to the big game in February; anywhere from $3500 without tickets to $11,000 with them.

"We decided when we clinched against Miami, that this team had something special. So we threw out to our following, deposits. And sold out a first plane," Snyder said.

At the Pasadena party - current and former Ravens, including World Champion tight end Ed Dickson

"We’re out here, flashing rings. Hopefully we’re going to get another one this week. Not hopefully, we’re going to get one one play at a time. Go Ravens!" Dickson told WMAR.