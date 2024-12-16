Ravens fans have a nest in Giants territory

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J — The Ravens don't make the trip to New Jersey to play the New York Giants often.

Going into Sunday's game, they were only 1-3 all-time in East Rutherford against the G-Men.

But that isn't stopping Ravens fans in the Tri-state, like Khristopher Reina, from showing off their Ravens pride.

Reina is the owner of The Oakley Kitchen in Essex County, NJ.

The Baltimore native reps his favorite team in his restaurant even in enemy territory.

"My dad got the original tickets when they moved to Baltimore, Cleveland, and then I bought them for him, and we still go in my son. He goes to every game," says Reina.

He and his son Matteo are season ticket holders. They say it's not uncommon for a few Ravens fans to flock to his restaurant.

"Last year the biggest turnout we had was for the AFC Championship game. A disappointing game. We were all very sad, but we had probably 25 Ravens fans here for that game," says Reina.

It's also not uncommon for Reina to be graced by Giants fans and alums like Super Bowl XXV MVP Ottis Oj Anderson.

The Super Bowl MVP had encouraging things to say about this Ravens club.

"They're good enough. If they run the football and give that boy (Derrick Henry) the ball, they'll beat Kansas City, they'll beat Buffalo, they'll beat the Chargers. You put them out there, my strong belief, they'll beat em. But you have to let that boy run," says Anderson.