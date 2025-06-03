The Baltimore Ravens continue their Organized Team Activities (OTAs) in Owings Mills with growing excitement about the addition of veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to an already potent offense.

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken expressed enthusiasm about improving on last season's elite offensive performance.

WATCH: Ravens praise Hopkins' impact during OTAs Ravens coaches, players excited about DeAndre Hopkins addition to offense

"I think he's been really diligent. You know, not perfect, but I think he's been diligent. And again, can't wait till we really get to go full speed and get the pads on and really see it. You know, we're really we're not there yet. He's not there yet. So can't wait to get there and really see what we got," Monken said.

Second-year wide receiver Zay Flowers praised Hopkins' veteran leadership and work ethic.

"Yeah, real vet. Like, he know everything. He teach you what he know. He give out the game and he work hard, too. So it's easy to just follow him. It's easy to get behind him and do what he do. So he a great vet and he great for our group," Flowers said.

Coaches believe Hopkins brings value beyond his on-field production, enhancing the team's locker room culture as well.

"He's a great dude. I mean, he really is a good person. He understands why we brought him here, what we expect from him to be an outstanding player. I just think that's his nature to help those guys," Monken said.

The Ravens are also excited about returning their productive tight end duo of Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely. Monken considers this position group possibly the team's strongest.

"So they're good friends and they're selfless. Like, that's not easy, you know? I mean, I know we played a lot of 12 personnel, but there's also, you know, when we go 11 personnel, one of them's in the game and they're both very capable guys. I'm fired up. They're all here to run it back with those guys. And, you know, I see us being very similar to last year in a lot of ways because I think that's our best grouping," Monken said.

Monken summed up his philosophy on the team's wealth of offensive talent: "I'd rather have too much talent, try to figure out how to manage it, how to have everybody embrace their role, than not have enough."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.