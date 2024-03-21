Ravens announce Levy as new food and beverage hospitality partner

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have announced Levy as their new food and hospitality partner.

Levy will take over this upcoming season, replacing the team's former partner, Aramark.

"We are grateful for our partnership and thank Aramark, particularly its staff, which served Ravens fans for many seasons. We look forward to sharing the exciting upgrades to our food and hospitality program in the near future,” a spokesperson with the Ravens said.

The team said Levy stood out throughout most of the process and determined that their award-winning expertise would play an integral role in the next step of the evolution of M&T Bank Stadium.

“Levy is absolutely the right partner for the Ravens. They share our passion and commitment to delivering great food and amazing experiences for our fans,” Ravens president Sashi Brown stated. “Food and Beverage and Hospitality has become such a core part of our fans’ gameday experience. Throughout the planning of our stadium renovations, we pushed ourselves to evolve every aspect of the fan experience and were heavily focused on our F&B program.”

The request was made last year to secure a new partner after the Ravens signed their lease extension.